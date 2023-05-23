Robin Uthappa was a prominent member in India's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team. He also played for several IPL franchises including Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was a part of the Chennai Super Kings team that won the 2021 IPL title and was also an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team that had won the title in 2014 under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy. He has now retired from Indian cricket. While he has competed in foreign franchise leagues, Uthappa is a expert with the IPL's official broadcasters too.

On Tuesday night, Uthappa tweeted an emotional post: "I'm not surprised by the hate I'm receiving here for what has been MY experience. Peace and love to you all!!"

While the context of the tweet was not clear, several Twitter user pointed out it as a result of the trolling that Utahppa had to face after he commented that if he had the opportunity, CSK would be the IPL franchise that he would want to play for. The statement apparently did not go down well with supporters of other teams where he played.

"I will not be playing in the IPL because I will already retired from Indian cricket. "If I could play again, CSK man, hands down!" he said on Jio Cinema.

Robin Uthappa makes some big revelations while answering fan questions with Anant Tyagi on #TheInsiders #TATIPL action continues LIVE & FREE on #JioCinema #IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/woSfw5DsJ0 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 23, 2023

On one of Robin Uthappa's tweet, which read: "Let's go @ChennaiIPL!! #yellove", a Twitter user wrote: "Bro played one-two seasons with Chennai and sold his soul I have never seen him supporting Kkr like this."

In response to that tweet, Uthappa wrote: "Loyalty and respect is a give and take my friend!!"

Guess he is pointing to these tweets pic.twitter.com/QlZhOFfBad — Vinoth Chellan (@vinothchellan) May 23, 2023



There were several other tweets which targetted Uthappa.