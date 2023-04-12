Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are undoubtedly one of the most-followed teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, thanks to their charismatic leader MS Dhoni who has been holding the baton since 2008. Over the years, several new generations of players have come, played under Dhoni's leadership, and gone. 16 years since the start of the inaugural edition of the T20 league, Dhoni still remains the 'constant'. Even at the age of 41, Dhoni knows how to get the best out of the youngsters on the field, and make them comfortable off it.

In an even for CSK, which was attended by Dhoni and Rajvardhan Hangargekar, the former trolled the young pacer in front of the audience. Here's how the conversation went:

"Good evening everyone. Very happy to be here. As Mahi Bhaiya said, Ki jitna jyada hum iss event ko fun kar sakte hai, acha hasi mazak mein rakh sakte hai, utna try karenge, aur let's see," (Good evening, everyone. As Dhoni said, we can have fun and some laughter in this event, we will try to do that), Hangargekar said on the stage.

"Basically bol raha hai koi iske no-ball ke baare mein baat nahi karega (Basically he is saying, no one will talk about his no balls)," Dhoni interrupted, leaving the audience in splits.

Not too long ago, Dhoni had fumed over his bowlers' lack of discipline on the field. In a match against Lucknow Super Giatns, Dhoni said that if his bowlers fail to bring control over no-ball and wide-balls, they will have to play under a new captain.

"They'll have to bowl no no-balls or extra wides. Or they'll have to play under a new captain. It will be my second warning, and then I'll be off," Dhoni had said.

The 20-year-old has bowled six wide balls and one no-ball in six overs this season for CSK. He wasn't a part of the playing XI against Mumbai Indians in the last match.