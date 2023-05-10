Rinku Singh added another bright chapter to his legend as a "finisher" with a last-ball boundary as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by five wickets on Monday to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive. It was a complete 'RRR' show by KKR at the Eden Gardens as skipper Nitish Rana's half-century and Andre Russell adding muscle to the chase of 180 enabled Rinku to finish off the game with a 10-ball-21 not out. Earlier, Varun Chakravarthy once again brilliantly spearheaded their bowling department to grab 3 for 26 as KKR put up a tidy bowling show to restrict PBKS to a below-par 179 for seven after the visitors opted to bat on a slow wicket.

After their win over PBKS, KKR shared a heart-warming video on social media in which Rana could be seen hugging his mother. "Best way to end the night - Maa ka pyaar!" was the caption of the picture.

Watch the adorable video here:

It is worth noting that KKR captain Nitish has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during the match against PBKS. As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's code of conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rana was fined Rs 12 lakh, the league said in a statement.

(With PTI Inputs)