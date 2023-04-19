Mumbai Indians got a hattrick of wins on Tuesday when they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs in their IPL 2023 match. Asked to bat first, the Rohit Sharma-led side posted a total of 192/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of Cameron Green's unbeaten knock of 64 runs. Later, SRH were bundled out 178 after the entire bowling unit contributed in team's victory. However, a strange moment, involving umpire Nitin Menon, caught everyone's attention and became one of the major highlights of the match.

On the fourth ball of the third over in SRH's chase, Arjun Tendulkar bowled a delivery to Rahul Tripathi, which went through the leg side and landed safely into the hands of MI wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. Both the wicketkeeper and the pacer appealed for a caught behind but the umpire signaled it wide. Skipper Rohit Sharma also did not show any interest in taking a DRS but what happened next, surprised everyone.

Nitin Menon seemed to be a bit confused and he took an umpire's review, to check whether it was a wide ball or not. Later during the ultra edge check, it was found that was no bat involved and it was given a wide ball.

As neither of the teams had opted for a DRS review, Menon's act sparked curiosity on Twitter and many fans expressed their disappointment regarding the umpire's lack of judgement.

Umpire taking review for caught behind

Whats happening??#MIvsSRH — Manish Nonha (@ManishNonha) April 18, 2023

What's just Nitin Menon has done by taking caught behind decision upstairs on his own... What we can call this..#IPL2O23 #SRHvsMI @cricbuzz pic.twitter.com/4E8tzVXAzg — Amit K Jha (@Amit_sonu_) April 18, 2023

Why the hell did Nitin Menon take the review? Strange. #MIvsSRH — Mihir Gadwalkar (@mihir_gadwalkar) April 18, 2023

Talking about the game, Cameron Green flaunted his brute power on the way to a maiden IPL fifty before Arjun Tendulkar bowled a brilliant 20th over in extreme pressure as Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs for their third straight win on Tuesday. Green (64 not out off 40) and Tilak Varma (37 off 17) fired Mumbai Indians to a challenging 192 for five after being put in to bat.

With the odd ball not coming on to the bat, it was tough to get the boundaries from the get go but Sunrisers recovered from an ordinary powerplay to take the game deep with the help of opener Mayank Agarwal (48 off 41) and Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 16).

In the end, they fell short and were all out for 178 in 19.5 overs for their third defeat in five games.

(With PTI Inputs)