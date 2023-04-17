Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had mixed campaign so far in IPL 2023. The Faf du Plessis-led side have played four game so far, registering two wins and two defeats apiece. Despite a mixed outing so far, star batter and former captain Virat Kohli's form has been a major boost for RCB, who are chasing for their first IPL title this year. On Saturday, Kohli scored his third half-century of the season as RCB defeated Delhi Capitals.

Former India women's team captain Mithali Raj believes Kohli's knock will inspire other players in the side to do well.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Mithali Raj said, "An opener setting momentum for team is important in T20s and Virat did just that against Delhi Capitals. Virat charges against the bowlers who are bowling at a speed of 140/150 kmph. He's never bogged down by the bowlers'. The strike rate with which he's scoring runs in the middle will give the confidence to the other batters to do well when they step in."

Kohli struck 50 to guide hosts Bangalore to 174-6, a total their bowlers defended by restricting Delhi to 151-9 in the first match of the day. He smashed six fours and one six in his 34-ball knock.

Debutant and local boy Vijaykumar Vyshak returned figures of 3-20 to lead the bowling charge, while pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj took two wickets.

RCB will now take on the MS Dhoni-led CSK on Monday. They will leapfrog their opponents with a win at the Chinnaswamy.