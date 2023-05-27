Naveen-ul-Haq has been at receiving end of a lot of online trolling since his on-field altercation with Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Things got heated as the two players had a verbal spat during the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore and since then, Naveen's online posts have been scrutinised minutely by fans for any connection to Kohli or the incident. After LSG were defeated by Mumbai Indians in the IPL Eliminator, a post made by a Twitter account bearing Naveen's name quickly went viral because to its connection to Kohli.

A Twitter handle by the name, '@naveenulhaq66' posted "I'm sorry Virat Kohli sir".

While it did garner a lot of attention, Naveen has come up with a clarification.

Earlier, Naveen said he enjoys the chants as it motivates him to do well for his team.

"I like that everybody in the ground is chanting his name or any player's name. I enjoy it. It gives me passion to do well for my team," Naveen said during the post-match press conference.

The 23-year-old added that appreciation and criticism come hand in hand, and as a professional one has got to accept that.

"I don't concentrate on the noise from outside. I just focus on my cricket and my own process. Crowd is chanting or anyone, these things doesn't affect me. As a professional, you have to take this into your stride. One day you will not do your best for your team and these fans will give it to you. But when you will perform, they will chant your name. It's just part and parcel of sport," he added.

(With ANI inputs)