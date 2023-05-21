Playoff aspirants Mumbai Indians take on SunRisers Hyderabad in their last match of the league phase of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL). With one playoff spot remaining, MI need nothing less than a win to keep up the pressure on fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who will be in action later on Sunday at home to Gujarat Titans. With four wins and two defeats, MI have certainly taken full advantage of their homeground, something that Rohit Sharma's men would want to continue as they also have the final opportunity to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR).

Unlike Rajasthan Royals who have finished the league round with 14 points and a superior NRR of 0.148, Mumbai Indians can do one better and end with 16 points, but they must also win big.

Currently at fourth, Royal Challengers Bangalore can be described as being in pole position since they have a better NRR of 0.180 than MI (-0.128) and RR.

Despite Rohit Sharma blowing hot and cold, MI's batting has pulled off difficult tasks with ease and the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan and Nehal Wadhera will be expected to go all guns blazing against SRH's bowlers.

SRH, on the other hand, will aim to end on a high and repeat most of the good work they did against RCB in their last outing.

Heinrich Klaasen's superb century came too late in this IPL for SRH's liking but they gave a glimpse of what they can do with the bat, although as a side, the 2016 champions have lacked both direction and firepower.

MI Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Raghav Goyal, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya (Impact Player: Tristan Stubbs)

SRH Predicted XI: Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy (Impact Player: T Natarajan)

(With PTI Inputs)