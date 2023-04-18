Mumbai Indians thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by five wicket in their previous IPL 2023 match. The five-time champions are now all set to take on SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Match against KKR was a memorable one as MI included debutants Arjun Tendulkar and Duan Jansen in their Playing XI. Chasing a target of 186, the biggest contribution was made by Ishan Kishan, who smashed 58 off 25 balls. For the past three matches, MI have been missing the services of their star pacer Jofra Archer, who has been out due to an elbow injury. It will be interesting to see whether Archer will make his way back into Playing XI or not.

MI, who had struggled in the first two games, are now looking a very balanced side with Tilak Verma also in good touch, while the dashing duo of Cameron Green and Tim David too producing the goods when it mattered the most.

In the bowling department, the wily Piyush Chawla has brought all his experience to the fore and, along with young Hrithik Shokeen, has formed a formidable spin duo.

In the absence of Archer, Riley Meredith has shouldered the responsibility in the last two games that he has played but MI are yet to zero in on a settled pace unit having tried Jason Behrendorff the other day.

Arjun Tendulkar and Duan Jansen too were handed IPL debuts on Sunday and it remains to be seen if MI persist with the duo.

MI's Predicted XI vs SRH:Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen/Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith

(With PTI Inputs)