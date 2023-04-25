Mumbai Indians will be taking on Gujarat Titans in their next IPL 2023 match on Tuesday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The five-time champions will be coming to this clash after facing a 13-run defeat against Punjab Kings. PBKS had posted a total of 214/8 in 20 overs after Sam Curran and Harpreet Bhatia played quick knocks of 55 and 41 respectively. For MI, young pacer Arjun Tendulkar was the most expensive as he leaked 31 runs in his one over, which eventually turned out to be the game changing moment. In total, Arjun leaked 48 runs in his entire spell which has a put a question mark over his place in the Playing XI against GT.

MI's batting unit has looked formidable with the top and middle order being among runs.

While Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have given a good start to the team on most occasions, Suryakumar Yadav's return to form is a big positive for MI, who have been served well by the overseas duo of Cameron Green and Tim David.

In fact, Green and Suryakumar had almost won them the match against Punjab Kings with a 36-ball 75-run stand before being done in by Arshdeep Singh's magical overs at the death.

Things are not going to be any easier for the MI batters as the Titans too possess a strong bowling attack.

MI's Predicted XI against GT: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar/Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

(With PTI Inputs)