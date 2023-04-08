Mumbai Indians will be squaring off Chennai Super Kings in their upcoming IPL 2023 match on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium. The five-time champions began their campaign on a forgetful note as they faced a eight-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. During the campaign opener, MI faced an initial loss of wickets as the top order miserably failed to score. Later, Tilak Varma played an unbeaten knock of 84 off 46 balls and guided his side to a total of 171/7 in 20 overs. However, the bowlers failed to capitalise on the big score as RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli took their side to a comfortable win.

The focus will be a little extra on Mi skipper Sharma, who hasn't exactly set the IPL stage on fire for a few seasons. The Indian skipper has had his share of blazing starts but a big knock has eluded him for quite some time now.

In a small ground with short side boundaries, how well Jofra Archer bowls will hold key for MI as the likes of Arshad Khan, Cameron Green could be lambs for slaughter for in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad or Devon Conway.

Sharma has fronted questions over Bumrah's absence consistently but Mumbai Indians have also looked to plug in the holes by roping in Australian quick Riley Meredith in place of the injured Jhye Richardson, and Sandeep Warrier replacing the Indian star gives them another option.

The fresh track at the Wankhede can be expected to have some initial assistance for fast bowlers and as home team, Mumbai Indians would certainly want to make the most of it, especially given that CSK themselves have struggled in this department in their last two games.

Here's what we think could be MI's playing XI against CSK:

Mumbai Indians' likely Playing XI:Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan

(With PTI Inputs)