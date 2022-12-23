Mumbai Indians had a disappointing mega auction last time. This time they have roped in Cameron Green (Rs 17.50 crore) amd Jhye Richardson (Rs 1.50 crore) among others. They had to go for one impact player and since they were looking at the next five years, Cameron Green at the age of 23 was ideal player in their scheme of things. Both Green and fellow Aussie Tim David (who also played for Singapore) with their monstrous power hits will be dangerous at the Wankhede Stadium. Add Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis and NT Thilak Naidu in the mix, MI's batting will give headache to opposition.

However the bowling attack still doesn't look up to the scratch as both Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer will be coming out of major injuries. Green and David's bowling on these tracks aren't the strongest suits.

But buying Jhye Richardson, a fine T20 exponent was a good call by MI as he will be Jofra's back-up foreign bowler if not the main one.

"I am pinching myself that this has all happened. It's such a weird feeling watching an auction for yourself. I can't believe how nervous I was and I was shaking like anything when the final call was confirmed," Green was quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

"I've always been a huge fan of the IPL and it's going to be so cool to be a part of it. The Mumbai Indians are one of the powerhouses of the competition so I feel very humbled to be joining them. I can't wait to get there next year."

Mumbai Indians - Players bought in IPL 2023 auction - Raghav Goyal (INR 20 lakh), Nehal Wadhera (INR 20 lakh), Shams Mulani (INR 20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (INR 20 lakh), Duan Jansen (INR 20 lakh), Piyush Chawla (INR 50 lakh), Jhye Richardson (INR 1.5 crore), Cameron Green (INR 17.5 crore)

Players retained - Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

