5-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians have decided to replace marquee pacer Jofra Archer with Chris Jordan for the remainder of 2023 season. In a tweet on Tuesday, Mumbai Indians confirmed that Archer will return home and will be monitored by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The Rohit Sharma-led MI paid a total of INR 2 crore for Jordan's services.

"Chris Jordan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season. Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continues to be monitored by ECB. Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation," MI wrote in a post on Twitter.





Jordan, who made his IPL debut in 2016, has so far played 28 IPL matches and has 27 wickets against his name. The speedster has represented England in 87 T20Is and has scalped 96 T20I wickets.

Archer hasn't been able to stamp his authority this season, struggling to put in performances that made him one of the finest bowlers in world cricket. He has only played four games for Mumbai, picking up just two wickets with an economy of 10.38. He has a forgettable average of 83.00 this season.

His stats in the 16th edition of the T20 league don't justify his overall status. In 39 IPL matches, Archer has 48 scalps with an average of 23.90 and an economy of 7.47. He has the best bowling figure of 3/15.

In his last match for MI, Archer conceded a whopping 27 runs from the penultimate over of the innings, leaving many wondering over his form and fitness.