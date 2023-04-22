If ever a list of the ten most epic wicket-keeping dismissals is made, MS Dhoni's name would be mentioned multiple times. Over the years, Dhoni has conjured magic behind the stumps many times, both for the Indian cricket team and his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). As Dhoni's side took on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, the 'Thala' produced another fine display of wicket-keeping, running out Washington Sundar to deny SRH a run on the final ball of the innings.

It was Matheesha Pathirana who was bowling to Marco Jansen. The South African couldn't connect the bat with the ball which went straight into the hands of the wicket-keeper. As sharp as Dhoni is, he hit the bull's eye from behind the stumps to limit SRH's score at 134/7.

Here's the video:

As for the match, Jadeja was the best bowler for CSK with 3 for 22, while Abhishek Sharma (34) was the top scorer for the Sunrisers, who just couldn't get going after being sent in to bat by skipper MS Dhoni.

SRH batters faltered despite a 35-run partnership for the opening wicket between Harry Brook (18) and Sharma and a 36-run stand for the second wicket between Sharma and Rahul Tripathi (21) as the CSK spinners took over.

There was no significant partnership in the middle order as the Hyderabad batters failed to push the score, struggling against the CSK spinners.

Jadeja was the key bowler for the Super Kings as he spun a web around the opposition batters.

The experienced Jadeja (3/22) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/27) strangled the SRH batting unit after Dhoni made the spinners bowl in tandem from over 7 to 15.

Jadeja, as always, got through his 4 overs quickly and put the brakes on the SRH scoring. He picked up the wickets of Sharma, Tripathi and Mayank Agarwal (2).

Such was the dominance of the spinners that after 10.3 overs, SRH batters couldn't get any boundary for the next 36 balls.

With PTI inputs