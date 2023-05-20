MS Dhoni meant business in Chennai Super Kings' crucial IPL 2023 game against Delhi Capitals. Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. This match is crucial for CSK's playoff chances, which is sitting at the second spot with seven wins, five losses and one no result from 13 matches. They have a total of 15 points and lost their last match to Kolkata Knight Riders. DC is out of the competition, have five wins, eight losses from 13 games, with a total of 10 points. They won their previous match against Punjab Kings and could spoil CSK's party.

"You are going to bat first, day game, simple equation, you've just got to win first and get on with your qualifiers, don't you?" Danny Morrison, former New Zealand cricketer, asked at the toss.



To which, Dhoni replied: "That's what we have been trying to do right from the first game. You want to play a game, you want to win a game. That's how it is supposed to be."

DC skipper David Warner said at the toss, "It is about consistency, we have not settled in home conditions, but today is another chance. The match-ups work - Lalit Yadav comes in, we will have to start afresh here after that convincing win in Dharamsala."

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

