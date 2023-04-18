Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is someone who is famous all around the world for his brilliance behind the stumps and his superb acumen as a captain. Over the years, his stumpings have become part of cricket folklore and it is very rare that he fluffs his chances. However, one such instance took place during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday and it could have been extremely costly for his side. RCB were reeling from the dismissals of Virat Kohli and things could have been worse but Dhoni missed a simple chance.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis edged a delivery from Akash Singh but Dhoni was unable to complete a relatively simple catch. That was the lifeline that du Plessis needed as he slammed 62 off just 33 balls. He also took his team to victory but ultimately the hosts fell short by 8 runs.

Chennai Super Kings got their act together in the nick of time to eke out an eight-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match that produced 444 runs here on Monday.

Devon Conway slammed 83 off 45 deliveries while Shivam Dube blazed away to a 27-ball 52 as CSK posted an imposing 226 for six after asked to bat first. In reply, RCB ended at 218 for eight.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) gave a scare to CSK till they were at the crease, sharing 126 runs for the third wicket to raise hopes of a famous win.

(With PTI inputs)