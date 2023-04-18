The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings notched an eight-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. The win lifted them to the third place in the points table. According to many report, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 might be the last one for Dhoni. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the same. In fact, in this IPL, Dhoni has shown that his hitting prowess is still intact. Apart from superb wicketkeeping reflexes, Dhoni has used himself mostly in the last few years to take CSK towards a big total with some huge hits. His batting is now just scaring the rival bowlers, but his teammates too. In a recent video, which has gone viral on social media, Dhoni can bee seen shadow-practising in the team dugout. As he swings his bat, it almost hits Deep Chahar, who is so frigthened that he moves away.

Watch: Dhoni's Batting Practice Frightens Chahar, Forced To Move Away

Handling youngsters at the death overs is a "challenge" and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is looking at the seasoned Dwayne Bravo to help them out. Along with Dhoni, Bravo has been a part of some of CSK's finest wins in the Indian Premier League. "It is a difficult one for the youngsters. But they are working hard. Bravo is one of the specialists. Under him, the bowlers will gain confidence. It's a team game. The coach, the bowling coach and the senior players guide them," Dhoni said after his team's eight-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

Dhoni is impressed by Shivam Dube's footwork against the spinners but said he needs to work on his batting against pacers.

Dube blazed away to a 27-ball 52 in the team's match against RCB. Having posted an imposing 226 for six, CSK emerged victorious by eights runs.

