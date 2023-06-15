Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter Devon Conway has recalled his team's "crazy" title celebrations following their win over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final last month. For the first in the history of the torunament, the final was played on the reserve day after rain had played spoilsport a day earlier. Conway revaled that some of the CSK players, including Moeen Ali and Dwaine Pretorius had missed their flights due to the wild celebrations of their fifth title win.

"It was crazy. A number of the players missed their flights. Moeen Ali and family postponed their travel by a day. Eric Simons [bowling consultant] cancelled his flight. Dwaine Pretorius also missed his flight; only his family somehow managed to get there in time. We all sat around in the team room and celebrated till about 9am in the morning, soaking in the highs and lows. MS Dhoni was right in the middle of it all. We all had a great time before some went straight to breakfast and others went to bed," Conway told ESPNcricinfo.

"I've been lucky to spend quite a lot of time with him (Dhoni). The respect is immense. Every time he walks into a room, there's an aura around him. You want to talk to him, understand what he has to say because of his status in cricket and what he has achieved," he added.

In the IPL 2023 final, CSK edged out defending champions Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium

The final in Ahmedabad was played on the reserve day after a washout on Sunday and, after more wet weather, Chennai chased down a rain-revised target of 171 in 15 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja scored 10 runs off the final two balls in front of 80,000 fans at the world's largest cricket stadium.

(With AFP Inputs)