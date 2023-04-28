Former India spinner Murali Kartik was all praise for Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana, following his exploits in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Despite registering three wins on the trot, CSK face selection dilemma ahead of their game against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. With the pitch in Jaipur likely to aid spinners, CSK could tempt to play Mitchell Santner instead of Pathirana. While suggesting that Santner could be the x-factor for CSK, Kartik said that Pathirana has thrived under the leadership of MS Dhoni, who has used the youngster like a remote control.

"Mitchell Santner could replace Theekshana, if he does at all. Pathirana is a seam bowler, he bowls really well in death overs. He's emerging really well under MS Dhoni. Dhoni uses him like a remote control, Pathirana does what Dhoni wants. So, I won't replace Pathirana," Kartik said during a discussion on Cricbuzz.

Kartik added that Santner deserves a place in the team as he has the ability to contribute in all three departments -- batting, bowling and fielding.

"Seam bowling is a weak link for CSK. Akash Singh has done well, he bowled four back-to-back overs in the previous game.. From the first day, I've been saying that Mitchell Santner bowls good against any batter in any situation. There's no better batter among bowlers than Santner. And he's a gun fielder, his arm movement is brilliant. So, for me, there's a case for his inclusion. But then, MS looks at the game differently," he added.

CSK are currently top of the IPL 2023 points table while RR are third. Notably, RR had beaten CSK in the reverse fixture earlier this month.