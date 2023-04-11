In a heart-warming video that is going viral on social media, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson could be seen in one frame while batting in their respective nets during the practice session at Chepauk. Rajasthan Royals shared the video on Twitter on Monday which has got over 5 lakh views. Notably, both the sides will be taking on each other in match number 17 of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday.

"Will you stop watching this on loop? 'Definitely not'," RR captioned the post.

The in-form dynamic opening RR pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal will face a quality 'Spin Test' on a tricky Chepauk pitch when they face with some world-class short-format tweakers in the CSK line-up.

The England white-ball skipper and his young Indian partner have both scored a couple of half-centuries each and that too at healthy strike-rates -- 180.95 for Buttler and 164.47 for Jaiswal.

But in the three games that Royals have played so far, two were in Guwahati, which was the flattest batting deck amongst all the venues. The Hyderabad track was also loaded heavily in favour of batters.

And, suddenly, they come to Chennai where the ball can grip and also get slower as the match progresses. The toss is always an important factor in Chennai as chasing anything above 170 to 175 could be a risky proposition.

Both CSK and RR have won two games each and lost one apiece.

