After facing a five-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans in the season opener of IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings got on to the winning track after they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs on Monday. Returning to their fortress Chepauk after a hiatus of four years, MS Dhoni-led side entertained the crowd with Ruturaj Gaikwad smashing 57 off 31 balls and taking his side to a total of 217/7 in 20 overs. The crowd also witnessed Dhoni's signature entry as he smashed back-to-back sixes on the first two balls he faced. Apart from his quick knock, another thing which the hearts of the fans was his sweet gesture, which he made after the match.

After clinching a win in the thrilling encounter, Dhoni and other players were seen greeting and sharing smiles with each other. Dhoni also met LSG all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham's family, which included his wife and a daughter, and was seen clicking pictures with them.

The pictures soon went viral on social media as the fans were left touched by the simplicity of the CSK skipper.

Coming to the match, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Moeen Ali starred for Chennai Super Kings to help the team post a 12-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at their fortress -- the M A Chidambaram stadium -- in their opening home match of the ongoing IPL in Chennai on Monday.

Gaikwad slammed his second successive fifty and shared 110 runs for the opening wicket with Conway (47 off 29) as CSK posted a commanding 217 for 7 after being sent into bat.

Gaikwad, after his 92 in the opening game, smashed 57 off 31 with three fours and four sixes. Conway, who hit five boundaries and two hits over the fence, gave him good support.

And then Moeen Ali returned with fine figures of 4 for 26 from his overs to help CSK restict LSG to 205 for seven.

Late hitting by Nicholas Pooran (32 off 18 balls, 2x4s, 3x6s) and a furious opening assault by his fellow West Indian Kyle Mayers (53 off 22 balls, 8x4s, 2x6s) went in vain for LSG.

(With PTI Inputs)