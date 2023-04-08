The two most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), five-time champions Mumbai Indians will take on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. On the eve of the match, CSK captain MS Dhoni took a break from training and caught up with the MI players, including Team India star Ishan Kishan. In a video shared by MI on Twitter, Dhoni and Kishan were seen having a chat ahead of IPL's 'El Clasico'.

In the same video, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar also paid a visit to the Wankhede Stadium. The former MI captain was interacting with the players, including Rohit Sharma.

After losing to Gujarat Titans in the tournament opener, CSK defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in their previous match, with Dhoni hitting two crucial sixes to express pacer Mark Wood down the order.

MI, on the other hand, were beaten comprehensively by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening match last week.

MI are five-time IPL champions -- the most successful team in the tournament history -- but they have failed to impress of late, despite having plenty of match-winners in the squad.

It is worth noting that MI had ended at the bottom spot in the points table last season -- their worst-ever performance in the history of the tournament

The Rohit-led side will look to make a comeback in front of their own fans.

The stage is set for an exciting encounter between the two champion teams.