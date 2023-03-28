This time around, MS Dhoni's return to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for Chennai Super Kings ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has sparked much fanfare. Due to COVID-induced restrictions, Dhoni and CSK were not able to play in Chennai in the last few years. However, this time the IPL 2023 will be played in a home-and-away format and Chennai fans will get to see Dhoni and Co. live yet again. Four-time champions CSK have started to practice in Chennai and the CSK team management have opened some of the practice sessions for the fans. During one such practice session on Monday, Dhoni came in and hit a huge six, which was met with rapturous cheers from the fans present.

MS Dhoni Is Back at Chepauk And So Are The Big 6s From CSK Captain - Video

The former Indian skipper has been captaining the CSK since the league's inaugural edition in 2008, leading them to as many as four triumphs. Speaking to Star Sports, former CSK star Matthew Hayden said, "See CSK, they notoriously find a way to do things unique and special. Take their hiatus out of their IPL, it was unfortunate the two years they weren't playing, and they came back the year after that to win the IPL, it was most unexpected. And they have a way! "MS Dhoni has a way of revitalising, revamping, making it just a completely different look and feel to the side, even though it's had this great tag of having complete trust in few players and having retained most of their players.

"So for MS Dhoni, I think this year in particular, it's going to be a year celebrated like no other. It's the finish I believe of the legacy of MS Dhoni and he will want to go out in style with his fans, who'd want him to go out in style as well." The upcoming edition of the IPL starts from March 31.