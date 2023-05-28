After delivering many extraordinary cricketing moments for the past two months, the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is about to reach to its conclusion. The final match will be played between the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings and the defending champions Gujarat Titans on Sunday in Ahmedabad. It will be a crucial encounter as both the teams will be aiming for the coveted trophy and especially the MS Dhoni-led side as they will be in search of their fifth title.

It will be CSK's 10th appearance in the final of the tournament and with that, MS Dhoni will also be making his 11th appearance, which is the highest by any player, so far. The second player on the list is Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ambati Rayudu with eight appearances each.

Notably, the final match will also mark Dhoni's 250th appearance in the IPL, and will become the first player to achieve this feat in the history of the cash-rich league.

The CSK skipper is also the fifth-highest run-scorer in the history of IPL finals, with a total of 180 runs. The first player on the list is Suresh Raina with 249 runs, followed Shane Watson (236), Rohit Sharma (183), and Murli Vijay (181). Apart from this, he has got 170 runs in the IPL finals, which is the maximum by any captain.

Known for his lightning-fast wicket-keeping, the CSK skipper has also achieved the most number of catches by a wicketkeeper in the IPL finals. Dhoni has got six catches, followed by Quinton de Kock with 4, and Kamran Akmal and Dinesh Karthik with two each.

Lastly, Dhoni has played 10 IPL finals as a captain, which is the highest by any other skipper, so far. Other players in the list are Rohit Sharma with five matches, followed by Gautam Gambhir and Hardik Pandya with two matches each.