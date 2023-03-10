MS Dhoni is currently in the Chennai Super Kings camp as he is preparing for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that kicks off on March 31. As the player continues to practice for the T20 event, the fans get glimpses of his batting in nets. Dhoni has already called time on his international career in 2020 and he is not active on social media, therefore the fans rarely get to see their star when he is off IPL duty. Given the player has now started training, the fans are getting sight of the wicketkeeper-batter and Chennai Super Kings are also taking well care of that.

From Dhoni's arrival in CSK camp to his narrow escape during the Holi celebrations, CSK have been uploading the visuals of the player consistently on social media. As of latest, the four-time IPL champions uploaded a video on Twitter in which Dhoni could be seen hitting some powerful shots during his net practice. The performance included some massive sixes.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden says the upcoming IPL will be "celebrated like no other" by CSK as their talisman MS Dhoni will be potentially making his last appearance as a player in the franchise-based T20 league.

The former Indian skipper has been captaining CSK since the league's inaugural edition in 2008, leading them to as many as four triumphs.

Speaking to Star Sports, Hayden said, "So for MS Dhoni, I think this year in particular, it's going to be a year celebrated like no other. It's the finish I believe of the legacy of MS Dhoni and he will want to go out in style with his fans, who'd want him to go out in style as well."

(With PTI Inputs)

