With the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction set to take place later this year in Decemeber, MS Dhoni asserted that he has plenty of time to decide on his availability for next season. Dhoni's comments came after CSK reached their 10th IPL final after defeated holders Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Amid uncertainity over his future, fans have turned up in huge numbers to support Dhoni, and the former India captain has fuelled speculation by thanking the crowds who have turned up in large numbers home and away this season.

After the game against GT on Tuesday, the Chepauk crowd gave a raucous ovation to Dhoni as he was about to join Harsha Bhogle for the post-match presentation ceremony.

Even Bhogle was taken aback by the crowd's reaction as he asked Dhoni "when do I start?" the presentation ceremony.

Harsha Bhogle - "When do I start?"

MS - shyly smiles and looks at the crowd

THE MOMENT for me pic.twitter.com/waLI7p7Sut — K (@miss__obvious) May 23, 2023

Dhoni might have played his last match at home M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as the four-time winners beat holders Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in Qualifier 1.

"I don't know, I have eight, nine months to decide," Dhoni said when asked by presenter Harsha Bhogle whether the play-off match was his last at home.

"The small auction will be around December, so why to take the headache right now. I have ample time to decide," he said.

"I will always be there for CSK whether in playing form or sitting somewhere. I don't really know. But frankly it takes a heavy toll. I have been out of home from January, been practising since March, so we will see."

(With AFP Inputs)