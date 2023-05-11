On a MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch in Chennai, where run-scoring wasn't easy, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings dominated Delhi Capitals to take another step towards the IPL 2023 playoffs with a big win. The match, however, started with a confusion as MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat. "We will bat first. We have played a few games on this wicket. There are chances of this wicket slowing down. We can't complain about this track. We try to keep it simple. We try to keep reiterating the same thing. Try to accomplish your plan. Try to execute your plans. We have one change. Rayudu comes in for Dube," Dhoni said at the toss.

However, when the team sheet came in, it showed that Dube and Rayudu both were in the XI. It then became clear that Dhoni might have made a mistake. What followed was an array of funny reactions, starting with CSK's own Twitter handle. CSK posted two photos - one showing Dhoni shadow practising batting with Dube by his side with the caption 'Thala at practice', the other one - the same photo with Dube missing - with the caption 'Thala at toss'.

Thala at practice. Thala at toss pic.twitter.com/Gc7brOzauI — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 10, 2023

CSK fans after seeing the playing 11 without dube name pic.twitter.com/uod77QECl6 — AZLAN (@hashtag_tamizh) May 10, 2023

MS did a boo boo. Dube is there all right. https://t.co/LOUcOW1z2g pic.twitter.com/eq5dPtdlyl — Manya (@CSKian716) May 10, 2023

Good news: Dube in the CSK 11. pic.twitter.com/Qn3Z01T0N0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 10, 2023

Talking about the game, Hosts Chennai Super Kings notched up a 27-run win over Delhi Capitals, denting the visitors' chances of reaching the IPL playoffs, in Chennai on Wednesday. Opting to bat, MS Dhoni blazed away to 20 off nine balls to help hosts Chennai Super Kings post a decent 167/8. In reply, DC batters found the going tough and could manage only 140/8 in their 20 overs.

Rilee Rossouw top-scored for Delhi with a 37 ball-35. Earlier, CSK never really got going as the Delhi bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. However, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (21) smashed some much-needed boundaries and maximums to take them over the 160-run mark Spinners Axar Patel (2/27), Kuldeep Yadav (1/28) and Lalit Yadav (1/34) shared four wickets amongst themselves, while Mitchell Marsh took three scalps.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 167 for 8 in 20 Overs (Shivam Dube 25; Mitchell Marsh 3/18, Axar Patel 2/27). Delhi Capitals 140 for 8 in 20 overs (Rilee Rossouw 35; Matheesha Pathirana 3/37)

With PTI inputs