Four-time Indian Premier League (IPL)-winning captain, MS DHoni, will lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. Dhoni is arguably one of the best captains Team India ever had. He led Team India to three major ICC trophies -- 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy. Apart from his accomplishments in the national side, he has also been a prominent leader in franchise cricket, leading CSK to four Indian Premier League titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021).

Ahead of IPL 2023, Dhoni has already began preparations for the tournament, and was seen practising in the nets at the Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium (JSCA) in Ranchi.

Thala Dhoni is getting ready for IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/2sMk2IWVil — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 25, 2023

The video of Dhoni sweating it out in the nets has gone viral on social media.

At the IPL mini acution, CSK paid a whopping sum of Rs 16.25 crore to buy star England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

With CSK's bid, Ben Stokes equalled the mark of Chris Morris and became the joint third-costliest player in the history of IPL auction.

Meanwhile, Stokes surpassed Deepak Chahar to become CSK's most-expensive buy in an IPL auction.

After the side bought Ben Stokes, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed that Dhoni was "very happy" with the deal.

"Very excited to get (Ben) Stokes and we were lucky also because he came up at the end. We wanted an all-rounder and MS (Dhoni) was very happy that we got Stokes," Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

