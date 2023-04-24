Mumbai Indians suffered a 13-run loss at the hands of Punjab Kings in match number 31 of IPL 2023 on Saturday. Getting an invitation to bat first, PBKS posted 214 for 8 before restricting MI to 201 for 6. During their innings, PBKS were 118 for 4 after the 15h over, but a sensational attack in the slog overs helped them amass 96 runs in the last five overs. The carnage started with MI pacer Arjun Tendulkar's third over that went for 31 runs.

Former India batter Akash Chopra feels that the 16th over bowled by Arjun shifted the momentum in Punjab's favour.

Sam Curran started the over with a six and the run flow never stopped. Arjun was hit for 2 sixes and 4 fours in the over that also had a wide, a no-ball and a single.

"Not even 85 runs were scored in the first 10 overs. After that, there was a question of whether they would even be able to score 160, but they reached 214. There was an Arjun Tendulkar over which went for 31 runs, and the momentum totally shifted after that," said Chopra in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Talking about the match, Arshdeep Singh shone with high-quality bowling in the slog overs as PBKS defeated MI at Wankhede Stadium. The southpaw returned figures of 4 for 29.

Meanwhile, Cameron Green's 67 and Suryakumar Yadav's 57 went in vain.

Sam Curran (55 off 29), Harpreet Bhatia (41 off 28) and Jitesh Sharma (25 off 7) had steered PBKS to a big total. For MI, Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 15.