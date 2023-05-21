MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be desperate for a victory by a big margin over wooden spooners Sunrisers Hyderabad, in what could also be their last outing in this year's Indian Premier League. With four wins and two defeats, MI have certainly taken full advantage of their homeground, something that Rohit Sharma's men would want to continue as they also have the final opportunity to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR). MI's chances will get stronger if they win and RCB lose, whereas if they both win their respective games on Sunday, the NRR will come into play. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE)

IPL 2023 Live Score Updates Between MI vs SRH, straight from Mumbai