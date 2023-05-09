MI vs RCB, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Mumbai Indians will be going up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2023 match on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With the race for playoffs intensifying, captain Rohit Sharma's form with the bat and bowling in the death overs will be a huge concern for the hosts. For the sixth-placed Mumbai Indians to move up in the points table, it is imperative that their best batter in the line-up fires. On the other hand, RCB will hope that their troika of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell fire at the top, since whenever they have done so collectively, the team has found itself mostly on the right side of the results. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2023 Points Table)

