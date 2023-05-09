Story ProgressBack to home
MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Spotlight On Rohit As MI Face RCB In Battle Of Survival
MI vs RCB Live Score: IPL 2023 match between MI vs RCB, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Catch all the live updates here
MI vs RCB Live Updates: MI to face RCB© BCCI
MI vs RCB, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Mumbai Indians will be going up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2023 match on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With the race for playoffs intensifying, captain Rohit Sharma's form with the bat and bowling in the death overs will be a huge concern for the hosts. For the sixth-placed Mumbai Indians to move up in the points table, it is imperative that their best batter in the line-up fires. On the other hand, RCB will hope that their troika of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell fire at the top, since whenever they have done so collectively, the team has found itself mostly on the right side of the results. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2023 Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates from IPL 2023 match between MI and RCB, straight from Wankhede Stadium:
- 16:30 (IST)MI vs RCB, Live Score: Bowling concerns for MIAt the same time, Mumbai Indians will also be concerned about their death overs bowling, having conceded four consecutive totals in excess of 200 while bowling first, two of which were recorded on flat decks here at the Wankhede Stadium.
- 16:20 (IST)MI vs RCB, Live Score: MI's loss against CSKMI tried taking pressure off Sharma by sending him at No. 3 in their last game against Chennai Super Kings, but it was a move that worked for none of the parties involved. Sharma endured his second consecutive duck and fourth single-digit score on the trot while an otherwise firing Green fell for six at the opening slot. MI could only make a poor 139/8 in CSK's home ground, losing an away game to their arch rivals for the first time in 13 years.
- 16:16 (IST)MI vs RCB, Live Score: MI's strong batting orderHowever, with Sharma not firing at the top, MI have had the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green consolidating in the middle while Tilak Varma and Tim David have also found their groove as finishers late in the order.
- 16:13 (IST)MI vs RCB, Live Score: Crucial match for MIFor the sixth-placed Mumbai Indians to move up in the points table, it is imperative that their best batter in the line-up fires. In last year's IPL, which also was MI's poorest in terms of performance as they finished last, Sharma averaged a little over 19 while scoring 268 runs in 14 matches.
- 16:12 (IST)MI vs RCB, Live Score: Rohit Sharma eyes redemptionWith the race for playoffs intensifying, captain Rohit Sharma's form with the bat and bowling in the death overs will be a huge concern for the hosts. With 184 runs in 10 matches at a forgettable average of 18.39 and a solitary half-century, Sharma is enduring a second consecutive poor season with the bat.
- 15:57 (IST)MI vs RCB, Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
