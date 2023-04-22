Story ProgressBack to home
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Aim To Continue Winning Run With Punjab Kings Match
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Perennial slow starters Mumbai Indians have found their mojo and will be favourites against a faltering Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League clash on Saturday.
MI vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians are on a three-match winning streak.© BCCI/IPL
MI vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2023: Perennial slow starters Mumbai Indians have found their mojo and will be favourites against a faltering Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League clash on Saturday. Having made a poor start with defeats in first two matches, Mumbai Indians have been able to bounce back impressively. On the other hand, Punjab Kings, ranked seventh in the points table, have stuttered in the absence of their regular captain and the highest run-scorer Shikhar Dhawan, who is unlikely to play against Mumbai Indians here at the Wankhede Stadium owing to a shoulder injury. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Updates of MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match, straight from Wankhede Stadium:
- 18:06 (IST)MI vs PBKS Live: Improved batting show from Mumbai Indians!Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan at the top have provided brisk starts to Mumbai Indians, getting their runs at an almost 10 runs per over which has set the platform for the others that follow. The overseas pair of Cameron Green and Tim David has done well in the last three games or so with the bat.
- 17:43 (IST)MI vs PBKS Live: PBKS' bowling in focusWith the ball, PBKS have again blown hot and cold and it will be a challenge to stop the Mumbai batters, who seem to have found their feet and have fired in unison. The troika of Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada and stand-in captain Curran, the costliest player ever in the history of IPL auction, will have their task cut out as Punjab Kings look to arrest their slide.
- 17:31 (IST)MI vs PBKS Live: Dhawan's absence hurting PBKSShikhar Dhawan played a key role in PBKS making a confident start to the season but his absence has made a significant difference in the outcomes that have come along their way. PBKS' fielding coach Trevor Gonsalves informed after their 24-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday that Dhawan would need another 2-3 days to attain complete fitness.
- 17:13 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello guys, welcome to the live blog of match 31 of IPL 2023. Mumbai Indians take on Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. Stay connected for the live updates related to the game.
