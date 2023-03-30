After finishing third in the league stage of IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants will be squaring off against Delhi Capitals on Saturday in their campaign opener. Led by KL Rahul, who emerged as team's highest run-scorer with a total of 616 runs in 15 matches, LSG lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator match last season. Dropped from the playing XI in Test matches, stripped of vice-captaincy across formats and demoted in the annual central contracts category, Rahul will need to make a personal statement not only with the bat but also as a leader of men.

However, going into IPL 2023, Lucknow will be without their most impressive bowler Mohsin Khan, who made a strong mark with his skills taking 14 wickets in nine matches, at least in the first half of IPL this year owing to a shoulder injury.

LSG wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock is all set to miss the first two games at least given that South Africa will face the Netherlands with their 50-over World Cup qualification on the line.

LSG have bolstered their side this year by adding West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran for a whopping Rs 16 crore, who led the Caribbean side in the last T20 World Cup.

Pooran's addition adds more to the flexibility in picking their wicketkeeper, with South Africa's Quinton de Kock being the primary option.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The biggest area of strength, however, is the list of all-rounders on the LSG roster. Along with India's Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, LSG also have a rich overseas presence of Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Kyle Mayers and Romario Shepherd.

The spin department will have the likes of veteran India bowler Amit Mishra along with Ravi Bishnoi, whereas in Mark Wood and Jaydev Unadkat, they have experienced fast bowlers who have also won major international and domestic competitions.

With the firepower of Rahul and Quinton de Kock at the top, LSG will have to find a resolute middle-order which can respond as per need — mostly to pick up from the starts their openers provide. Ayush Badoni started well in the last IPL season but then his form tapered off.

Hooda could be the enforcer in the middle-order but consistency will be a big question for the young India player, who has been seen in national colours on a regular basis in the shortest format.

LSG Full IPL 2023 Schedule:

Match 1: April 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 3 - Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 7 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 10 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 15 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 28 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: May 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 16 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Strongest XI:

KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Daniel Sams, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat

LSG Full Squad:

Players Bought in IPL 2023 auction: Yudhvir Charak (INR 20 lakh), Naveen-ul-Haq (INR 50 lakh), Swapnil Singh (INR 20 lakh), Prerak Mankad (INR 20 lakh), Amit Mishra (INR 50 lakh), Daniel Sams (INR 75 lakh), Romario Shepherd (INR 50 lakh), Yash Thakur (INR 45 lakh), Jaydev Unadkat (INR 50 lakh), Nicholas Pooran (INR 16 crore),

Player retained: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

With PTI Inputs