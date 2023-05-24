The final league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 saw the 'prince' Shubman Gill trump the 'king' Virat Kohli as Gujarat Titans knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the competition. Gill, who is considered by many as the heir to Kohli in the Indian cricket team, was lauded by the who's who of the cricketing world. As the internet bowed down to the 'prince' Shubman Gill, Lucknow Super Giants posted a tweet that wasn't taken in all positivity by RCB fans.

It is Virat Kohli who has been crowned as the 'king' by the Indian cricket team fans. In their tweet, LSG looked to change the tag, crowning Shubman Gill as the new 'king'. Here's the tweet and reactions from fans:

"Prince? He's already a King", LSG tweeted.

There's only one King in cricket world. pic.twitter.com/KGg5TfR0uv — Cricpedia. (@_Cricpedia) May 21, 2023

First time ever i will be supporting Mumbai for a Match pic.twitter.com/kqv0OtvDWm — FluffyBuilds (@FluffyBuilds) May 22, 2023

There is one King and that's Virat Kohli, Let Shubman make his own destiny and kindly behave as an admin of Sports franchise — Shubman Gang (@ShubmanGang) May 21, 2023

The Worst Betrayal is always from the Loved ones pic.twitter.com/I0iefh3OLu — Waqar Afridi (@WakaAfridi) May 21, 2023

Naveen ul haq now please give phone back to the admin — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) May 21, 2023

There is only one real king - Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/l0APd8cP6y — shubham upadhyay (@CricShubh8) May 22, 2023

With the bat, Gill continues to break records at the age of 23, and he has now joined elite company following his match-winning century for GT against RCB on Sunday.

With his century, Gill joined batters who have had an IPL season with 600-plus runs before turning 25.

In the ongoing season, Gill has scored 680 runs at an average of 56.66 at a strike rate of 152.66. He has scored two centuries and four fifties this season, with the best score of 104*. He is the second-highest run-scorer this season.

Gill also became the fourth batter to smash consecutive tons in a single IPL season. Virat Kohli did this, in this season itself, with a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad and GT. Shikhar Dhawan was the first player to score consecutive centuries in 2020. Jos Buttler capped off his impressive performance as he became the second batter to strike consecutive centuries in 2022.

This young Punjab batter is also the first Indian player to score a century in Tests, ODIs, T20Is and IPL in a single calendar year.

Could Shubman be the successor of Virat Kohli as many fans think? It will be known in due time. But till then, one can enjoy this highly satisfying rise of the 'Prince' of Indian cricket.

With ANI inputs