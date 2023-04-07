LSG vs SRH Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants take on SunRisers Hyderabad in match number 10 of IPL 2023 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. After suffering a defeat in their previous match, LSG will aim to bounce back in front of their home crowd. SRH, on the other hand, also faced a defeat in their opening match of the season against Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, the South African trio of captain Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen and Heinrich Klaasen will all be available for selection after missing the game against RR. (Live Scorecard)

Here are Live Score and Latest Updates from IPL 2023 match between LSG and SRH, straight from Lucknow: