LSG vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: SunRisers Hyderabad Face Lucknow Super Giants Challenge
LSG vs SRH Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants take on SunRisers Hyderabad in Match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.
LSG vs SRH Live Cricket Score: LSG aim to bounce back in front of their home crowd.© AFP
LSG vs SRH Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants take on SunRisers Hyderabad in match number 10 of IPL 2023 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. After suffering a defeat in their previous match, LSG will aim to bounce back in front of their home crowd. SRH, on the other hand, also faced a defeat in their opening match of the season against Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, the South African trio of captain Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen and Heinrich Klaasen will all be available for selection after missing the game against RR. (Live Scorecard)
Here are Live Score and Latest Updates from IPL 2023 match between LSG and SRH, straight from Lucknow:
- 15:58 (IST)LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live: QDK or Mayers?Return of the South Africans means return of Quinton de Kock. However, who will he replace if does manage to get into the team. Mayers has been excellent so far. Will Stoinis lose his place instead of him? Stay tuned to find out.
- 15:57 (IST)LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live: Captain Markram!SRH will be bolstered by the return of their South African recruits, including new skipper Aiden Markram. In the absence of Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar led SRH in their opening game, which they lost by a huge 72 runs. Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen are also available for selection.
- 15:55 (IST)LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 10 of IPL 2023. LSG face SRH in Lucknow, hoping to get back to winning ways. SRH, on the other hand, eye first win of the season after that mauling at the hands of Rajasthan Royals.
