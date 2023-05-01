LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants will be squaring off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2023 match on Sunday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. RCB have struggled to maintain momentum provided by Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, who have done all the scoring in the eight games so far. With most teams bunched up closely in the standings, the margin for errors has reduced in the second half of the competition. LSG, on the other hand, head into the game after a thumping victory against Punjab Kings. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2023 Points Table)

IPL 2023 Live Updates Between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow