LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Rain Threat Looms Large As LSG Host RCB
LSG vs RCB Live Score: IPL 2023 match between LSG vs RCB, Catch all the live updates of IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore
LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants will be squaring off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2023 match on Sunday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. RCB have struggled to maintain momentum provided by Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, who have done all the scoring in the eight games so far. With most teams bunched up closely in the standings, the margin for errors has reduced in the second half of the competition. LSG, on the other hand, head into the game after a thumping victory against Punjab Kings. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2023 Points Table)
IPL 2023 Live Updates Between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow
- 15:28 (IST)LSG vs RCB, Live Updates: Kohli to lead RCBThe former India captain will continue to lead the side unless du Plessis, who has been used as an 'Impact Player', regains full fitness.
- 15:27 (IST)LSG vs RCB, Live Updates: Weak middle-orderKohli, du Plessis and Maxwell can't be expected to do the job in every game and it is high time the likes of Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik step up.
- 15:26 (IST)LSG vs RCB, Live Updates: RCB's strong top-orderRCB have struggled to maintain momentum provided by Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, who have done all the scoring in the eight games so far. With most teams bunched up closely in the standings, the margin for errors has reduced in the second half of the competition.
- 15:13 (IST)LSG vs RCB, Live Updates: Heavy rain at Ekana
Ekana cricket stadium#RCBVSLSG pic.twitter.com/8hosMIeegK— Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) May 1, 2023
- 15:12 (IST)LSG vs RCB, Live Updates: Virat Kohli's first match at Ekana
Virat Kohli will be playing his first match at the Ekana Stadium tonight. pic.twitter.com/ftq7fKBzvA— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023
- 15:10 (IST)LSG vs RCB, Live Updates: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Stay tuned for all the live updates.