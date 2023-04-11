Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Khan was penalised for his ‘aggressive behaviour' after he threw a helmet on the ground following his team's thrilling last-ball victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday. Even the Bengaluru franchise skipper Faf du Plessis has been handed a fine by the IPL Governing Council for maintaining ‘slow over-rate' in the match. Du Plessis was given a fine of INR 12 lakh after RCB failed to finish their quota of overs in the due time.

LSG won the match by one wicket off the last ball and their No. 11 batter Avesh, in excitement, flung his helmet after the completion of the winning run, which invited a reprimand from the match referee.

"The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday," a media release stated.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs." In case of Madhya Pradesh speedster Avesh, there were no financial penalty as a formal warning was deemed to be enough.

"Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Mr Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction." For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

Avesh, who was on the strike, had failed to connect his bat with the ball that went straight to the wicket-keeper. Karthik, standing behind the stumps, fumbled which allowed Avesh the opportunity take a single and win the game for his side.

With PTI inputs