Chennai Super Kings treated their fans with a remarkable return to Chepauk after they registered a 12-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2023 match on Monday. Asked to bat first, CSK posted a huge total of 217/7 in 20 overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad smashing 57 off 31 balls. Later, LSG were restricted at 205/7 despite a quick knock of 53 runs off 22 balls by Kyle Mayers. Apart from such a thrilling encounter, one thing which will definitely be remembered as the major highlight of the season, will be MS Dhoni's spectacular cameo off 12 runs off 3 balls. During the match, Dhoni marked his return to his fortress to Chepauk with two massive sixes off Mark Wood the first two deliveries he faced.

Seeing the vintage form of the CSK skipper, former India batter Aakash Chopra stated that Dhoni's epic cameo and CSK's win by 12 runs is a "love story" written in heaven.

"MS Dhoni scored 12 runs and the victory margin in Chennai's win against Lucknow was 12 runs. CSK had come to Chennai after 1426 days - kya baat hai Thala. This love story is written in heaven. I am thinking whether I am seeing the MS Dhoni of 2011 or 2023. Mark Wood, probably the fastest bowler in the world right now, was in front of MS Dhoni. The first ball was outside the off-stump, he played a cut and it went for a six over third man. I was like - Wow," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"Second ball, short ball, outside off-stump, now this is a tough shot to play and he hit that for another six. They were two unbelievable shots. He rewound the clock and how. Just think about it that you come to play your first match here after 1426 days and you hit two sixes in the three balls you face from the world's fastest bowler," he added.

Dhoni's huge sixes sent the entire Chepauk into loud cheers and a spree of chants of his name. However on the third delivery of the over, Dhoni ended up giving a catch to Ravi Bishnoi while trying to go for the third six.

CSK began their IPL 2023 campaign with a loss against Gujarat Titans in the season openers, which was followed by a win over LSG. Now, the MS Dhoni-led side will be going up against Mumbai Indians in their next match on Saturday, at the Wankhede Stadium.