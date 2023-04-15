LSG vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2023: Let down by below-par batting in their recent twin defeats, Punjab Kings will want their batters to improve their dot-ball count when they take on a rampaging Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday. After a flying start to the new season with two wins, Punjab endured two back-to-back losses following their failure to post good totals on the board. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have won their last two games, and another win on Saturday will take them to the top spot in the IPL standing. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE)

Here are the Live Score and Updates from IPL 2023 match between LSG and PBKS, straight from Lucknow: