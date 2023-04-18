The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2023 on Sunday was a special one for the Tendulkar family as Arjun made his IPL debut in game. Arjun, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has been a part of the franchise for the last two years as he was picked up for the base price of Rs 20 lakh ahead of IPL 2021. The left-arm medium pacer started proceedings for MI as he was given the responsibility to bowl the first over.

Arjun created history as he and father Sachin became the first father-son duo to play in the Indian Premier League.

It is interesting to note that there was an amazing similarity in the stats of both the players bowling for the first time in IPL.

Arjun bowled his first over of IPL against KKR and conceded 5 runs, an equal of amount of runs that Sachin gave in his first-ever over of IPL against the same opponent in 2009.

Sachin's daughter Sara pointed out the stats similarity between the father-son duo on her Instagram Story.

While Sachin had returned figures of 0 for 11 after bowling two overs in the match against KKR, Arjun conceded 17 runs without taking any wicket.

Talking about the IPL 2023 game on Sunday, Ishan Kishan (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (43) led the charge as MI handed KKR a five-wicket defeat at Wankhede Stadium.

The fastest century in this year's IPL for Venkatesh Iyer - 104 off 51 balls - went in vain for KKR, who suffered their ninth defeat in 10 matches at the Wankhede Stadium, and an overall 23rd in 32 matches against Mumbai Indians.

The highlight of Mumbai Indians' win was not just their sturdy response with the bat chasing 186, but their key middle-order batter Suryakumar banishing batting woes with a 25-ball 43.

