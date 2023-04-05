Virat Kohli takes the spotlight, whenever he is on the cricket field. Since his U-19 days, when he led India to a world title, Kohli has been a player who has been widely followed due to his exploits. His achievements are noteworthy too. Kohli is now second to only the great Sachin Tendulkar in terms of international centuries (75). He has already been part of a World Cup-winning team. However, the one tournament that Kohli hasn't yet won is the IPL. Since the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kohli has only played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). This time too, expectations are high from the team and Kohli.

He started the tournament on a fine note as he scored an unbeaten 82 to take RCB to a win over Mumbai Indians in their opening game. While he has been doing well on the cricket field, Kohli has now shown potential in poetry too.

In a video posted by RCB on its social media handles, Kohli was told to write an impromptu poem which had the following words - "Fire, bat, pickle, duck, trip, tide, 49"

He then wrote and narrated the following poem:

"Fulfill your desire/ignite the fire

Bat through the tough times/Sometimes it's 263 sometimes it's 49

Life can put you in a pickle/Laugh through like it's a tickle

Whether it's a hundred or a duck/life goes on, don't get stuck

There is no map, ride the tide/You are your own guide"

RCB Insider with Mr. Nags, Ft. Virat Kohli



It's that time of the year again. Mr. NAGS returns to challenge @imVkohli in a poetry contest. The legends of RCB talk about Bengaluru, Big Franchise Pressure, IPL Trophy and more, on @hombalefilms brings to you RCB Insider.#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/VPt8giKvdg — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 4, 2023

Virat Kohli looked in glorious form as the star batter scored a magnificent half-century to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday.

Kohli looked in stupendous touch as he slammed 82 off just 49 deliveries with the help of six fours and five sixes. This was his 50th 50-plus score in IPL and he became the first Indian cricketer ever to achieve the impressive feat. Overall, Delhi Capitals opener David Warner tops the list with 60. Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan is third on the overall list with 49. Kohli currently has 45 fifties and 5 hundreds to his name.