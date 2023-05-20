Story ProgressBack to home
KKR vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Eye To Seal Playoff Berth With Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders
Set to be clad in local giants Mohun Bagan's iconic jersey, LSG would find themselves at home as they look to seal their playoff berth knocking out a hapless KKR
KKR vs LSG Live Updates: LSG eye a win over KKR to seal playoff berth.© BCCI
KKR vs LSG Live Updates, IPL 2023: Set to be clad in local giants Mohun Bagan's iconic green and maroon jersey, Lucknow Super Giants would find themselves at home as they look to seal their playoff berth knocking out a hapless Kolkata Knight Riders in the final IPL game at Eden Gardens on Saturday. The real home team in this case, KKR, have not only complained of being let down by the conditions but their problems go deeper, having struggled to find a perfect winning combination in a topsy-turvy season, enduring seven defeats. Out of those seven, four losses were at the Eden Gardens. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of IPL 2023 match between KKR and LSG, straight from Kolkata:
- 17:45 (IST)KKR vs LSG Live: Batting, an issue for KKRKKR batters simply have not been able to adapt to the surface while batting first as they scored below-par totals of 179 for 7 and 149 for 8 against Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals respectively. Putting things into perspective, CSK and SRH scored 235 for 4 and 228 for 4 when they were put into bat by KKR at the same venue.
- 17:24 (IST)KKR vs LSG Live: Kolkata Knight Riders eye impromentsBe it the batting, which still seems to be a work in progress, the bowling, especially pace department, has also looked terribly short on experience for KKR. In fielding, they have made a mockery of themselves with some of the efforts suggesting that the two-time champions have showed they do not 'belong' at this level.
- 17:12 (IST)KKR vs LSG Live: Kolkata Knight Riders hope against hopeKKR have not only complained of being let down by the conditions but their problems go deeper, having struggled to find a perfect winning combination in a topsy-turvy season, enduring seven defeats. Out of those seven, four losses were at the Eden Gardens. The side is all but out of the playoff race.
- 16:53 (IST)KKR vs LSG Live: Lucknow Super Giants need a winLucknow Super Giants would look to seal their playoff berth by knocking out a hapless Kolkata Knight Riders in their final IPL 2023 game tonight. LSG have 15 points to their credit from 13 matches. They sit at the third spot in the table currently and need a win to enter the playoffs without any hiccups.
- 16:38 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Gitans, straight from Eden Gardens. Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the game.
