KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: GT Eye Revenge vs KKR, And Top Spot
GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Live Score: IPL 2023 match between KKR vs GT, Catch all the live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match
KKR vs GT Live Updates: KKR to face GT© BCCI
KKR vs GT, IPL 2023, Live Updates:Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosting Gujarat Titans for their IPL 2023 match on Saturday at the Eden Garden in Kolkata. The two teams had earlier met each other in a historic clash, where Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in an over to help KKR chase down the massive target of 205. KKR will be coming to this clash after thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs. On the other hand, the defending champions will be coming to this clash after thrashing Mumbai Indians by 55 runs. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other. (Live Scorecard) (IPL 2023 Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates of KKR vs GT, IPL 2023 match, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata:
- 13:55 (IST)KKR vs GT, Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, straight from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
