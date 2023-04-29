KKR vs GT, IPL 2023, Live Updates:Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosting Gujarat Titans for their IPL 2023 match on Saturday at the Eden Garden in Kolkata. The two teams had earlier met each other in a historic clash, where Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in an over to help KKR chase down the massive target of 205. KKR will be coming to this clash after thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs. On the other hand, the defending champions will be coming to this clash after thrashing Mumbai Indians by 55 runs. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other. (Live Scorecard) (IPL 2023 Points Table)

Here are the Live Updates of KKR vs GT, IPL 2023 match, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata: