The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 turned out to be the "game of the tournament", with Rinku Singh smashing 5 consecutive sixes on the final 5 balls of the match to chase down 28 runs and win the match for his side. As the entire world is hailing Rinku for his heroics, an insane story has been revealed by the Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana involving the uncapped batter.

Rana, in a video posted by Kolkata after the match, revealed that the bat used by Rinku in the match actually belonged to the captain. The KKR skipper admitted that he didn't want to share his bat with Rinku but ended up doing so, and now, the latter has made it his own.

"This was my bat. I played the last two matches using this bat, as well as the last Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. I played the last 4-5 matches with this bat. I changed it today. Rinku asked me for this bat. Although I didn't want to give it to him, but someone from inside came out with this bat and I was telling myself that Rinku will pick it. The bat's pickup is good and it's pretty light for my body weight. Now it belongs to Rinku, not me," said Nitish in a video.

Rinku's 48 not out from 21 balls included six sixes and one four, with KKR nailing down a 200-plus chase in dying moments in the game.

It was perhaps the most unlikely yet sensational victory in IPL history, against the rampaging Gujarat Titans for whom their stand-in captain Rashid Khan had almost sealed the deal with the first hat-trick of this season.

While Rinku's story will also feature among the 'rags to riches' story with the cricketer now having a contract worth Rs 55 lakh with KKR, it is extraordinary because what transpired on Sunday evening was the culmination of all the hard work put in by the 25-year-old and the unwavering faith and support from the KKR franchise.

With PTI inputs