Rajasthan Royals' star better Jos Buttler has got multiple stitches on the little finger of his left hand during team's IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings. The injury could at least rule him out of RR's next game against Delhi Capitals on April 8. Royals lost the game against PBKS by five runs. Buttler was injured while taking a catch to dismiss PBKS batter Shahrukh Khan and it was Ravichandran Ashwin, who was promoted as an opener as the wicketkeeper was getting stitches on his finger. The England star ran from deep and took a sliding catch off Jason Holder's bowling in the last over but immediately looked in pain as he left the field with a couple of balls still remaining.

Watch the catch here:

Buttler had also taken a brilliant catch in the 10th over to end the innings of Prabhsimran Singh.

What. A. Take @josbuttler puts in a magnificent dive to dismiss the well set Prabhsimran for 60!@rajasthanroyals with their first wicket.#TATAIPL | #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/apJpCQmqjf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2023

Buttler came in to bat at the third postion and scored 19 runs off 11 balls before losing his wicket to Nathan Ellis.

"Jos was not fit. He was getting stitches for his finger after the catch," said RR skipper Sanju Samson during post-match presentation ceremony.

In fact, Buttler, who got a sponsor's award for the best catch, came to collect his cheque with a distinct white strapping on his little finger. The finger will certainly be sore and fielding could be an issue and hence Royals medical staff might just want to give him rest for a game or two with next match to be played within 72 hours, reported news agency PTI.

Rajasthan Royals face Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Sponsored by Vuukle

(With PTI Inputs)