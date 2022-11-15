The 10 IPL teams will be officially announcing their player retention list on Tuesday, November 15. The different franchises would be looking utilize their purse amount by dropping some of the non-performing players and retaining the perforning ones. Talking about the transfers confirmed so far, Jason Behrendorff has been traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians while Gujarat Titans traded Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have traded Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Rider while roping in Aman Khan from the side.

When will IPL Retention 2023 take place?

The IPL Retention 2023 will take place on November 15.

At what time will IPL Retention 2023 begin?

The IPL Retention 2023 will begin at 06:00 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast IPL Retention 2023?

The IPL Retention 2023 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will IPL Retention 2023 be available for streaming?

No platform for the streaming of IPL Retention 2023 has been confirmed yet.