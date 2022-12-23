The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-acution is currently taking place in Kochi. England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive buy in the history of IPL auction after he was bought by Punjab Kings for a whopping sum of Rs 18.50 crore. Meanwhile, Curran's compatriot Harry Brook was bought by SRH for a Rs 13.25 crores. Kavya Maran, who is the daughter of SRH owner Kalanithi Maran, was present in Kochi for the IPL auction, and her presence didn't go unnoticed as the fans flooded Twitter with hilarious memes.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Mayank Agarwal sold to SRH for 8.25 crores . Kavya Maran without any discussion was raising the bid #IPL2023Auction pic.twitter.com/MNHAK6fGF3 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 23, 2022

Saya Sanchare! Kavya vs Preity. The battle of the Akkas ganna be immense today. Which Akka's team do you think will emerge on top EOD today? #IPLAuctions pic.twitter.com/AuBXzoq3T3 — Srini Mama (Parody) (@SriniMaama16) December 23, 2022

Take My Heart Kavya Maaran pic.twitter.com/fy8a26D5A7 — Virat_Jaga_18 (@ViratJagdish) December 23, 2022

Yenga ipdi neenga adikadi board ah thookuna camera unga pakkam thirupidranga...

auction mood poi love mood start aairudhu

pls auction paaka vudunga Ms.Kavya pic.twitter.com/wsnMj4iYoP — Abineshhhh (@boy_in_chennai) December 23, 2022

Zinta vs Kavya faceoff in auction table with 30 and 40 crs in bag respectively pic.twitter.com/kPNwIbxp5s — (@KohlifiedGal) December 23, 2022

Earlier, New Zealand batter Kane Williamson was bought by Gujarat Titans (GT) for his base price of Rs 2 crores.

Williamson did not have a great IPL 2022 with SRH. In 13 matches, he could score only 216 runs in 13 matches at an average of 19.64. Only one fifty came out of his bat. His strike rate was also extremely sub-par at 93.51. He was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2023 auction in November.

