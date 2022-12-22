The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to get underway on December 23 in Kochi, with all 10 franchises looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. With this being a mini-auction, the purse balance in each squad is limited, but the quality of players in the pool is mind-boggling. The likes of Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, Sam Curran, Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, etc. are all up for grabs. While there's no denying a few records could be broken on the D-Day, an expert panel of cricketers and pundits have predicted young Australian all-rounder Cameron Green to shatter some records.

In a mock auction conducted by Sports 18, one of the broadcasters for the 16th edition of the T20 league, Cameron Green went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping amount of INR 20 crore. While the amount was a result of a fun duel between Robin Uthappa and Scott Styris, there's a consensus that Australia's Cameroon Green is going to fetch big money in the bidding war. In fact, Styris even suggested that Green could be Hyderabad's top priority, even above Ben Stokes.

Green has represented Australia in 17 Tests, 13 ODIs, and eight T20Is so far, but saw his T20 stocks really shoot up when he toured India for a T20I series ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup and produced a few stunning knocks of 61 and 52.

With the IPL also being held in India this year, there's no denying that Green's batting prowess will be more than handy for franchises. Though his bowling is a work in progress at present, the IPL could be the perfect platform for him to sharpen his skills with the ball and become a more complete all-rounder.

As far as the purse balance goes, not many franchises would be able to afford Green if he goes on to trigger a bidding war, which most likely he will. Sunrisers Hyderabad (INR 42.5 crore, Punjab Kings (INR 32.20 crore), Lucknow Super Giants (INR 23.35 crore), Mumbai Indians (INR 20.55 crore), Chennai Super Kings (INR 20.45 crore) are likely to be the franchises going after him.

