Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra was not pleased with how Punjab Kings have used Arshdeep Singh in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and he took to social media to question the team management about their strategy during the loss against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. At the start of the competition, Arshdeep enjoyed a brilliant run of form and he currently has 16 wickets to his name. However, the promising fast bowler was not given the ball for more than two overs in Dharamsala and even as bowlers went for plenty in the death overs, skipper Shikhar Dhawan did not consider Arshdeep.

“Arshdeep started this tournament with being in the race for the purple cap…he's not bowling with the new ball anymore. Isn't bowling in the death either. And it's not about the captaincy, I feel. The team management at PBKS should explain why and how Arshdeep has been marginalised,” the tweet read.

Arshdeep started this tournament with being in the race for the purple cap…he's not bowling with the new ball anymore. Isn't bowling in the death either. And it's not about the captaincy, I feel. The team management at PBKS should explain why and how Arshdeep has been… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 17, 2023

Beleaguered Delhi Capitals finally came out all guns blazing as they played party poopers to all but knock Punjab Kings out of play-off contention with a 15-run victory in the IPL.

Already out of the playoff race, Delhi Capitals finally came to the party in their penultimate match of the season to post an imposing 213/2 after PBKS opted to bowl.

Rilee Rossouw exhibited some exceptional strokeplay in a 37-ball 82 not out, while Prithvi Shaw (54; 38b) also slammed a fifty on his comeback after about a month as DC scored their first 200-plus total of this season.

In response, PBKS managed just 198/8 in the stipulated 20 overs despite all the fielding harakiri committed by DC. Liam Livingstone slammed a 48-ball 94, studded with five fours and as many as nine sixes, but it was not enough as the total proved too much.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)