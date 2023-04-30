Marcus Stoinis was the star performer for Lucknow Super Giants as the KL Rahul-led side registered a mammoth win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday. Stoinis came in to bat at No 4 and slammed 72 off 40 balls, hitting six fours and five sixes. He stitched together brilliant partnerships with both Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran as LSG registered the second-highest total in the history of the competition. At one point, LSG looked all set to breach the 275-run mark but a couple of quick wickets meant that they finished at 257/5 in 20 overs.

Australia legend Brett Lee was in awe of Stoinis and he made a massive prediction.

“He is a captain in the making. He has got a great cricket brain. Look how relaxed he is around the team. He is a freak. That is the best way to describe him. He performs with the bat and the ball, and his throwing arm is very powerful,” the ex-Australia fast bowler said on Jio Cinema.

“He also takes good catches. He is a complete package. But tonight, he showed his class. This was a time when the team went from a low, slow and hard wicket at home to a wicket where the ball was coming nicely on the bat. So, he definitely cashed in tonight,” Lee added.

Stoinis brought up his highest score for LSG, with 72 runs off 40 balls while Kyle Mayers slammed 54 off just 24 balls. Dashing stumper Nicholas Pooran produced a later-order cameo, blazing away to 45 off just 19 balls, while Ayush Badoni struck 43 off 24 in the middle overs to take the visitors to a formidable total.

Sponsored by Vuukle

(With PTI inputs)