The slogan "Ee saala cup namde" has become synonymous with the Royal Challengers Bangalore fanbase. It translates to "The cup is ours this year" and it is the leading chant during every Indian Premier League (IPL) season. However, a hilarious gaffe from RCB skipper Faf du Plessis left the fans as well as teammate Virat Kohli in splits. During a recent event ahead of the IPL 2023 opener against Mumbai Indians, Faf tried to say the famous chant but ended up saying "Ee saala cup nahi" which loosely translates to "No cup this year". Kohli, who was seat beside him, could not control his laughter and Faf sheepishly returned the mic to the show's host as the people present also burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh termed the match between RCB and MI as the biggest match of IPL 2023 so far, claiming cricket fans couldn't have asked for a better Sunday treat.

South Africa legend Jacques Kallis believes M Chinnaswamy Stadium will be at its electrifying best as Virat Kohli returns to his adopted home after 1427 days in IPL.

"M Chinnaswamy is a noisy stadium, it's a small ground. The opposition feels the pressure here as the crowd is on top of you. It's tough for the visiting teams here. It's great to have such passionate home fans. Hopefully, it's a good wicket and we get to see a good contest. I can't wait to watch this game," Kallis said.

